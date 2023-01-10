Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

At the end of the latest market close, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) was valued at $5.08. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.855 while reaching the peak value of $4.91 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.685. The stock current value is $4.70.Recently in News on December 27, 2022, SOCAR Türkiye Selected Turkcell for 5G Ready Private Wireless Network. SOCAR Türkiye cooperated with Turkcell to develop innovative use cases in digitalization of the energy sector. Operating as an oil and gas company SOCAR Türkiye has made a strategic deal with Turkcell, the leading technology company of Türkiye to deploy private wireless network in Aliağa Peninsula. The future-proofed 5G-ready network will be provided for SOCAR Türkiye to accelerate its digital transformation and implementation of Industry 4.0 use cases. You can read further details here

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.32 on 01/03/23, with the lowest value was $4.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) full year performance was 29.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are logging -11.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 101.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.33 and $5.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 615098 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) recorded performance in the market was -1.88%, having the revenues showcasing 54.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.08B, as it employees total of 18999 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.68, with a change in the price was noted +2.22. In a similar fashion, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. posted a movement of +89.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 582,567 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TKC is recording 2.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.48.

Technical breakdown of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

Raw Stochastic average of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.77%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 82.88%, alongside a boost of 29.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 54.61% during last recorded quarter.