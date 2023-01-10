The Stars are Aligning for Holders of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)

At the end of the latest market close, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) was valued at $58.10. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $58.79 while reaching the peak value of $59.98 and lowest value recorded on the day was $57.73. The stock current value is $58.59.Recently in News on January 10, 2023, GE HealthCare Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Revenue Results; Introduces 2023 Outlook. Strong Revenue Growth Driven by Fulfillment and Demand. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. shares are logging -11.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $53.00 and $66.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1875761 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) recorded performance in the market was -0.48%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.44B, as it employees total of 51000 workers.

Analysts verdict on GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GEHC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.48%. The shares -0.48% in the 7-day charts.