Skillz Inc. (SKLZ): Major Movement on the Horizon

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is priced at $0.61 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.534 and reached a high price of $0.59, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.58. The stock touched a low price of $0.5297.Recently in News on December 20, 2022, Skillz Receives Notice of Non-Compliance with NYSE Trading Share Price Listing Rule. Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) (“Skillz” or the “Company”), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair competition to players worldwide, today announced that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) that it is not in compliance with Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual because the average closing price of the Company’s Class A common stock was less than $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. The notice does not result in the immediate delisting of Skillz’s Class A common stock from the NYSE. You can read further details here

Skillz Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6073 on 01/10/23, with the lowest value was $0.4700 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) full year performance was -90.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Skillz Inc. shares are logging -90.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.45 and $6.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3108144 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) recorded performance in the market was 13.74%, having the revenues showcasing -45.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 240.72M, as it employees total of 650 workers.

Specialists analysis on Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Skillz Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0067, with a change in the price was noted -1.31. In a similar fashion, Skillz Inc. posted a movement of -68.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,731,261 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SKLZ is recording 0.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.63.

Trends and Technical analysis: Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

Raw Stochastic average of Skillz Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.81%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.94%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -54.64%, alongside a downfall of -90.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -32.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -45.65% during last recorded quarter.