Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 39.17K

At the end of the latest market close, Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) was valued at $1.43. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.58 while reaching the peak value of $1.95 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.46. The stock current value is $1.67.Recently in News on December 20, 2022, Sharps Technology Begins Manufacturing at its Hungary Facility for the Company’s Innovative Syringe Products. Company now transitions from a pre-revenue research & development start-up to a revenue generating manufacturing company. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sharps Technology Inc. shares are logging -53.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 103.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.82 and $3.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 771049 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) recorded performance in the market was 38.02%, having the revenues showcasing 34.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.36M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Specialists analysis on Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sharps Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2244, with a change in the price was noted +0.48. In a similar fashion, Sharps Technology Inc. posted a movement of +40.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 67,414 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for STSS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS)

Raw Stochastic average of Sharps Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.38%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 38.02%. The shares increased approximately by 38.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by 22.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.68% during last recorded quarter.