Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is priced at $32.06 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $31.69 and reached a high price of $32.195, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $31.98. The stock touched a low price of $31.57.Recently in News on January 9, 2023, VICI Properties Inc. Completes Acquisition of Remaining 49.9% Interest in MGM Grand Las Vegas and Mandalay Bay Joint Venture. VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, announced today that the Company has closed on the previously announced acquisition of the remaining 49.9% interest in the joint venture that owns MGM Grand Las Vegas and Mandalay Bay Resort from Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (“BREIT”) for cash consideration of approximately $1.27 billion and VICI’s assumption of BREIT’s pro-rata share of existing property-level debt. The cash consideration was funded through a combination of cash on hand and proceeds from the settlement of forward equity sale agreements. The property-level debt has a principal balance of $3.0 billion, matures in 2032, and bears interest at a fixed rate of 3.558% per annum through March 2030. You can read further details here

VICI Properties Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.69 on 01/03/23, with the lowest value was $31.33 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) full year performance was 10.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VICI Properties Inc. shares are logging -10.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.23 and $35.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1634548 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) recorded performance in the market was -1.30%, having the revenues showcasing 4.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.56B, as it employees total of 152 workers.

Analysts verdict on VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 32.33, with a change in the price was noted -2.99. In a similar fashion, VICI Properties Inc. posted a movement of -8.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,933,773 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VICI is recording 0.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.67.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of VICI Properties Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.89%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of VICI Properties Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.72%, alongside a boost of 10.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.37% during last recorded quarter.