Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM): How investors can get the most out of their investments

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) is priced at $6.78 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.17 and reached a high price of $9.29, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.16. The stock touched a low price of $9.025.Recently in News on December 29, 2022, Southern Natural Gas Company Cancels its Force Majeure Declaration Previously Impacting RYAM’s Jesup Facility Natural Gas Supply. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) (the “Company”) announced today that the force majeure declared by its natural gas provider, Southern Natural Gas Company, L.L.C., due to an unscheduled outage of the Elba Express Pipeline’s Hartwell Compressor Station (the “SNG Force Majeure Event”, or “Event”) has been cancelled. The Event impacted natural gas supply to the Company’s facility in Jesup, Georgia, and has resulted in an estimated $4 million EBITDA impact to the Company. The Company continues to reserve all rights to more fully examine, and potentially contest, the validity of the financial penalty it has been assessed. You can read further details here

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.84 on 01/04/23, with the lowest value was $6.46 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/23.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) full year performance was 52.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares are logging -31.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 178.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.43 and $9.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1308251 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) recorded performance in the market was -4.58%, having the revenues showcasing 188.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 573.60M, as it employees total of 2500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.90, with a change in the price was noted +1.63. In a similar fashion, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. posted a movement of +31.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 382,915 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RYAM is recording 1.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.09.

Technical breakdown of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)

Raw Stochastic average of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.53%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 239.26%, alongside a boost of 52.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 188.05% during last recorded quarter.