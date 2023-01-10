Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) was valued at $72.26. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $70.96 while reaching the peak value of $72.35 and lowest value recorded on the day was $70.45. The stock current value is $71.54.Recently in News on January 9, 2023, Live Nation Entertainment Announces Pricing Of Upsized Convertible Senior Notes Offering. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) (the “company”) today announced that it priced its previously announced offering of $900.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 3.125% convertible senior notes due 2029 (the “Convertible Notes”). The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $850.0 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Notes. The Convertible Notes were priced at 100.000% of their principal amount. The company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the Convertible Notes offering to fund the cost of entering into the capped call transactions described below. The company intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds from the Convertible Notes offering to effect the repurchase of a portion of its 2.5% convertible senior notes due 2023 (the “existing convertible notes”), to pay related fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment or repurchase of certain of its outstanding indebtedness. You can read further details here

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $73.63 on 01/06/23, with the lowest value was $68.52 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) full year performance was -39.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares are logging -43.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $65.05 and $126.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2691030 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) recorded performance in the market was 3.61%, having the revenues showcasing -8.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.52B, as it employees total of 10200 workers.

Analysts verdict on Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 78.13, with a change in the price was noted -26.20. In a similar fashion, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. posted a movement of -26.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,036,664 in trading volumes.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.75%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.02%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.08%, alongside a downfall of -39.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.08% during last recorded quarter.