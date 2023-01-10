Here is why Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 24.93%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY). It is currently valued at $0.18. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.195, after setting-off with the price of $0.1913. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.17 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.19.Recently in News on December 29, 2022, Rockley Photonics Receives 2020 UK R&D Tax Credit and Files 2021 R&D Tax Credit Application. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) (“Rockley”), a global medical technology company focused on delivering leading edge silicon photonics-based biosensing solutions by targeting a portfolio of biomarkers, today announced that it received 12.9 million pounds sterling ($15.5 million) for its fiscal 2020 R&D tax credit from HMRC, the tax agency of the UK government. The Company filed its fiscal 2021 R&D tax credit application and expects to file its fiscal 2022 R&D tax credit application in 2023. You can read further details here

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.2156 on 01/05/23, with the lowest value was $0.1401 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) full year performance was -95.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited shares are logging -96.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.14 and $5.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1983741 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) recorded performance in the market was 25.34%, having the revenues showcasing -70.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.55M, as it employees total of 302 workers.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6321, with a change in the price was noted -1.60. In a similar fashion, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited posted a movement of -90.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,174,585 in trading volumes.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.98%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.56%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -92.23%, alongside a downfall of -95.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.34% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -70.43% during last recorded quarter.