Here is why BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 11.71%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL), which is $0.37 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.76 after opening rate of $0.76 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.6706 before closing at $0.69.Recently in News on January 10, 2023, BIOLASE INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF APPROXIMATELY $9.75 MILLION UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING. BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) (“BIOLASE” or the “Company”), a global leader in dental lasers, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering consisting of 16,453,569 shares of its common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase 11,403,571 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $0.35 per share or $0.34 per pre-funded warrant. The pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.01 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will not expire until exercised. The offering is expected to close on January 12, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

BIOLASE Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7600 on 01/09/23, with the lowest value was $0.3650 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) full year performance was -93.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BIOLASE Inc. shares are logging -96.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and -27.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.51 and $10.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2849508 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) recorded performance in the market was 6.51%, having the revenues showcasing -70.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.96M, as it employees total of 158 workers.

Market experts do have their say about BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.9752, with a change in the price was noted -4.38. In a similar fashion, BIOLASE Inc. posted a movement of -92.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 136,353 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BIOL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.92.

Technical breakdown of BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL)

Raw Stochastic average of BIOLASE Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.45%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of BIOLASE Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -84.41%, alongside a downfall of -93.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -70.79% during last recorded quarter.