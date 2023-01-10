eHealth Inc. (EHTH): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

For the readers interested in the stock health of eHealth Inc. (EHTH). It is currently valued at $6.27. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.6596, after setting-off with the price of $5.90. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.90 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.61.Recently in News on January 6, 2023, eHealth, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading private online health insurance marketplace (the “Company”), today announced that on January 1, 2023, pursuant to the terms previously announced by the Company on November 14, 2022, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted inducement stock unit awards to John Stelben, who joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of the Company on November 14, 2022. Each of these awards was granted under the Company’s Amended and Restated 2021 Inducement Plan (the “Inducement Plan”) and otherwise will be subject to the terms and conditions of a stock unit agreement under the Inducement Plan. You can read further details here

eHealth Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.66 on 01/09/23, with the lowest value was $4.65 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) full year performance was -71.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, eHealth Inc. shares are logging -76.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 134.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.67 and $26.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 863483 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the eHealth Inc. (EHTH) recorded performance in the market was 29.55%, having the revenues showcasing 88.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 155.12M, as it employees total of 2379 workers.

Specialists analysis on eHealth Inc. (EHTH)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the eHealth Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.48, with a change in the price was noted -2.58. In a similar fashion, eHealth Inc. posted a movement of -29.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 774,758 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EHTH is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Trends and Technical analysis: eHealth Inc. (EHTH)

Raw Stochastic average of eHealth Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.99%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.21%, alongside a downfall of -71.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 29.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 88.29% during last recorded quarter.