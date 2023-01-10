Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) market price of $36.77 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), which is $36.77 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $37.425 after opening rate of $36.54 while the lowest price it went was recorded $36.35 before closing at $36.03.Recently in News on December 30, 2022, Delta Air Lines Announces Webcast of December Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results. Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will hold a live conference call and webcast to discuss its December quarter and full year 2022 financial results at 10 a.m. EST, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. You can read further details here

Delta Air Lines Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $37.42 on 01/09/23, with the lowest value was $32.33 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) full year performance was -8.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Delta Air Lines Inc. shares are logging -20.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.20 and $46.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11226205 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) recorded performance in the market was 11.90%, having the revenues showcasing 25.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.05B, as it employees total of 83000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the Delta Air Lines Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 32.77, with a change in the price was noted +1.43. In a similar fashion, Delta Air Lines Inc. posted a movement of +4.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,854,010 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DAL is recording 5.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.62.

Technical breakdown of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL)

Raw Stochastic average of Delta Air Lines Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.84%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.63%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Delta Air Lines Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.54%, alongside a downfall of -8.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by 7.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.11% during last recorded quarter.