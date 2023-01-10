Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). It is currently valued at $8.60. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.025, after setting-off with the price of $8.99. Company’s stock value dipped to $8.625 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $8.70.Recently in News on December 30, 2022, Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Poll Results of the 2022 Annual General Meeting and Class Meetings. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“TME,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that its annual general meeting (the “AGM”), Class A meeting and Class B meeting were held in Hong Kong on December 30, 2022 and all the proposed resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM and notice of each of the Class A meeting and the Class B meeting dated November 22, 2022 were duly passed at the AGM, Class A meeting and Class B meeting. You can read further details here

Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.29 on 01/04/23, with the lowest value was $8.38 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) full year performance was 32.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are logging -7.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 191.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.95 and $9.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3233159 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) recorded performance in the market was 5.07%, having the revenues showcasing 104.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.98B, as it employees total of 5966 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Tencent Music Entertainment Group a BUY rating, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.49, with a change in the price was noted +4.02. In a similar fashion, Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted a movement of +87.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,325,415 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TME is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.24%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 94.63%, alongside a boost of 32.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 104.71% during last recorded quarter.