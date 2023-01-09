Why is Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) down -41.90% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO), which is $0.61 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.7849 after opening rate of $0.4097 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.4096 before closing at $0.43.Recently in News on January 6, 2023, Phio Showcases Innovations in Dermatology Cancers at 2023 Dermatology Summit in San Francisco. Phio Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: PHIO), a clinical stage biotechnology company whose proprietary INTASYL™ RNAi platform technology is designed to make immune cells more effective in killing tumor cells, today announced that its Principal Executive Officer and Executive Chairman, Robert Bitterman, will be a featured speaker at the Entrepreneurial Showcase at the Dermatology Summit in San Francisco on January 8th. The Dermatology Summit is taking place at the Hyatt Regency, alongside the annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. You can read further details here

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7849 on 01/06/23, with the lowest value was $0.3601 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) full year performance was -41.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are logging -74.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.32 and $2.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8254292 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) recorded performance in the market was 63.98%, having the revenues showcasing 7.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.90M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

The Analysts eye on Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5424, with a change in the price was noted -0.15. In a similar fashion, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. posted a movement of -20.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 183,426 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PHIO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

Raw Stochastic average of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.74%.

Considering, the past performance of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 63.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.02%, alongside a downfall of -41.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 69.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by 52.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.87% during last recorded quarter.