Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) is on the roll with an average volume of 101.45K in the recent 3 months

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) is priced at $0.56 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.3701 and reached a high price of $0.79, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.43. The stock touched a low price of $0.3601.Recently in News on January 4, 2023, VEDU Announces New CEO and COO Appointment. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:VEDU), a private education provider located in Canada, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, today announced the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board’) appointed our founder, majority shareholder, and member of the Board, Executive Director, Ms. Fan Zhou as our Chief Executive Officer, effective as of December 14, 2022. The Board also elected Mr. John Kuhn as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President. Mr. Guiping (David) Xu resigned from the Company’s Chief Executive Officer role as of December 14, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. shares are logging -98.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $28.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1128420 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) recorded performance in the market was 42.30%, having the revenues showcasing -31.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.90M, as it employees total of 48 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8496, with a change in the price was noted -0.81. In a similar fashion, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. posted a movement of -59.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 151,707 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VEDU is recording 5.53 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.38.

Technical breakdown of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU)

Raw Stochastic average of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.63%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.30%. The shares increased approximately by 33.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.73% during last recorded quarter.