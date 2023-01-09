The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC): Investors are paying attention to this stock

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) is priced at $0.06 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.069 and reached a high price of $0.069, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.07. The stock touched a low price of $0.0619.Recently in News on December 22, 2022, The Very Good Food Company Announces Financing Transaction. Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 22, 2022) – The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) (TSXV: VERY) (FSE: OSI) (“VERY GOOD” or the “Company”) today announced the execution of a non-binding term sheet relating to the non-brokered private placement of an unsecured convertible note (the “Note”) at the discounted issuance price of $2,000,000 (the “Funded Amount”), with a maturity value of $2,100,000 (the “Financing”). You can read further details here

The Very Good Food Company Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.0723 on 01/04/23, with the lowest value was $0.0619 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) full year performance was -91.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Very Good Food Company Inc. shares are logging -91.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.06 and $0.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8812734 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) recorded performance in the market was -6.77%, having the revenues showcasing -46.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.56M, as it employees total of 271 workers.

The Analysts eye on The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1137, with a change in the price was noted -0.14. In a similar fashion, The Very Good Food Company Inc. posted a movement of -69.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,007,240 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC)

Raw Stochastic average of The Very Good Food Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.85%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.29%.

Considering, the past performance of The Very Good Food Company Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -74.12%, alongside a downfall of -91.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.26% during last recorded quarter.