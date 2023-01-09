The clock is ticking: Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD). It is currently valued at $0.94. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.30, after setting-off with the price of $0.7988. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.78 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.77.Recently in News on December 8, 2022, Infobird Co., Ltd Announces Receipt of Delinquency Notification Letter from Nasdaq. Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) (“Infobird” or the “Company”), ), a leading and long-standing SaaS providers in serving large enterprises in the finance industry in customer engagement with over 10 years of experience in China, today announced that it received a delinquency notification letter (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on December 6, 2022 indicating that the Company is not currently in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq’s Listing Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, as the closing bid price for the Company’s ordinary shares listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market was below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share, and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. The Notice provides that the Company has a period of 180 calendar days from the date of the Notice, or until June 5, 2023, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. You can read further details here

Infobird Co. Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3000 on 01/06/23, with the lowest value was $0.5620 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) full year performance was -82.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Infobird Co. Ltd shares are logging -85.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $6.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 816511 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) recorded performance in the market was 56.63%, having the revenues showcasing -22.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.20M, as it employees total of 391 workers.

Specialists analysis on Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Infobird Co. Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1258, with a change in the price was noted -1.17. In a similar fashion, Infobird Co. Ltd posted a movement of -55.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 257,897 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD)

Raw Stochastic average of Infobird Co. Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.30%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 56.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -60.84%, alongside a downfall of -82.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 43.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by 37.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.33% during last recorded quarter.