Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) was up 11.54%

At the end of the latest market close, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) was valued at $1.04. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.06 while reaching the peak value of $1.19 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.052. The stock current value is $1.16.Recently in News on January 5, 2023, CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES DATE FOR 2022 FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the “Company”) will release 2022 fourth quarter results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, by 7:00 a.m. and will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1900 on 01/06/23, with the lowest value was $1.0050 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) full year performance was -63.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -71.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.91 and $4.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3261636 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) recorded performance in the market was 10.48%, having the revenues showcasing -27.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 495.10M, as it employees total of 4600 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3811, with a change in the price was noted -0.63. In a similar fashion, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -35.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,082,122 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.67%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.50%, alongside a downfall of -63.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.50% during last recorded quarter.