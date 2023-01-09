Newmont Corporation (NEM) market price of $52.69 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Newmont Corporation (NEM), which is $52.69 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $53.29 after opening rate of $52.31 while the lowest price it went was recorded $51.42 before closing at $51.21.Recently in News on December 13, 2022, Newmont Ranked Top Miner in 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. For the 15th year in a row, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) joins the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World), representing the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index. DJSI World membership is based on long-term economic factors, as well as leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance evaluated through the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). You can read further details here

Newmont Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $53.29 on 01/06/23, with the lowest value was $48.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) full year performance was -12.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Newmont Corporation shares are logging -39.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $37.45 and $86.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7424931 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Newmont Corporation (NEM) recorded performance in the market was 11.63%, having the revenues showcasing 17.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.65B, as it employees total of 14400 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Newmont Corporation (NEM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 44.33, with a change in the price was noted +6.75. In a similar fashion, Newmont Corporation posted a movement of +14.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,291,024 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NEM is recording 0.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.28.

Technical breakdown of Newmont Corporation (NEM)

Raw Stochastic average of Newmont Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.00%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Newmont Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.24%, alongside a downfall of -12.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.38% during last recorded quarter.