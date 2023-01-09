Moolec Science SA (MLEC): How investors can get the most out of their investments

Moolec Science SA (MLEC) is priced at $19.25 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.36 and reached a high price of $22.20, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.48. The stock touched a low price of $4.35.Recently in News on January 3, 2023, Molecular Farming Company Moolec Science Starts Trading on Nasdaq After Successful Closing of Business Combination. Moolec Science Ltd. and LightJump Acquisition Corporation closed their business combination agreement on December 30, 2022, resulting in Moolec UK and LightJump becoming wholly-owned subsidiaries of Moolec Science SA. You can read further details here

Moolec Science SA had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Moolec Science SA (MLEC) full year performance was 96.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2954126 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Moolec Science SA (MLEC) recorded performance in the market was 59.09%, having the revenues showcasing 90.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.65M.

Market experts do have their say about Moolec Science SA (MLEC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Moolec Science SA a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MLEC is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Moolec Science SA (MLEC)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Moolec Science SA, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 59.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 94.05%, alongside a boost of 96.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 71.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 89.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 90.59% during last recorded quarter.