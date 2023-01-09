Market data suggests positive returns on Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX), which is $0.82 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.78 after opening rate of $0.7227 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.7138 before closing at $0.78.Recently in News on January 9, 2023, Context Therapeutics and Lonza Enter Manufacturing Agreement for Bispecific Antibody Targeting Claudin 6-Positive Cancers. Lonza to support the development and manufacturing of CTIM-76, Context’s CLDN6 x CD3 bispecific antibody clinical candidate. You can read further details here

Context Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2900 on 01/09/23, with the lowest value was $0.6207 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) full year performance was -68.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Context Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -70.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.60 and $2.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 28170262 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) recorded performance in the market was 19.69%, having the revenues showcasing -33.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.90M, as it employees total of 7 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Context Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2455, with a change in the price was noted -1.10. In a similar fashion, Context Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -57.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 482,254 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNTX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Context Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.17%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Context Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -61.95%, alongside a downfall of -68.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.99% in the 7-day charts and went up by -40.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.90% during last recorded quarter.