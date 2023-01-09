Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL), which is $2.77 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.4999 after opening rate of $2.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.32 before closing at $2.30.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Magic Empire Global Limited shares are logging -98.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 130.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.20 and $249.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 21271008 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) recorded performance in the market was 114.73%, having the revenues showcasing -28.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 55.40M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Magic Empire Global Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.84, with a change in the price was noted -14.96. In a similar fashion, Magic Empire Global Limited posted a movement of -84.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,281,370 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL)

Raw Stochastic average of Magic Empire Global Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.77%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Magic Empire Global Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 114.73%. The shares increased approximately by 114.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by 45.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.61% during last recorded quarter.