Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 8.95M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX), which is $0.17 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.1735 after opening rate of $0.1674 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.161 before closing at $0.17.Recently in News on December 20, 2022, Ideanomics’ Subsidiary U.S. Hybrid Expands Partnership with Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. to Convert Existing Diesel Port Vehicles and Equipment to Hydrogen-Powered. Ideanomics (Nasdaq: IDEX), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV), today announces that its subsidiary U.S. Hybrid and Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. are commencing the second phase of collaboration to accelerate the use of zero-emission hydrogen in port drayage operations. U.S. Hybrid will retrofit a second Top Pick Stacker, replacing diesel engines and drive trains with a new hydrogen fuel cell system. You can read further details here

Ideanomics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.1770 on 01/03/23, with the lowest value was $0.1501 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) full year performance was -85.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ideanomics Inc. shares are logging -86.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.14 and $1.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3709756 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) recorded performance in the market was 3.66%, having the revenues showcasing -37.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 97.10M, as it employees total of 559 workers.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ideanomics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3184, with a change in the price was noted -0.52. In a similar fashion, Ideanomics Inc. posted a movement of -75.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,973,965 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IDEX is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ideanomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.36%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.67%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ideanomics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -76.66%, alongside a downfall of -85.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.64% during last recorded quarter.