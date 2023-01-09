Dada Nexus Limited (DADA): Investing has never been easier

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is priced at $11.91 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.192 and reached a high price of $12.86, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $13.19. The stock touched a low price of $11.6125.Recently in News on January 2, 2023, Dada Group’s Impressive 2022 Year in Review. This year, on-demand retail has been increasingly valued by more retail and brand partners of Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), China’s leading local on-demand retail and delivery platform. As a new way to connect online and offline integration, on-demand retail has promoted the integration of the real economy and the digital economy, as well as the process of industry digitization. In 2022, Dada Group has been spearheading a slew of initiatives which have expedited the digital transformation of brick-and-mortar stores. You can read further details here

Dada Nexus Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.53 on 01/05/23, with the lowest value was $7.18 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) full year performance was 12.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dada Nexus Limited shares are logging -11.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 299.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.98 and $13.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5396976 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) recorded performance in the market was 70.88%, having the revenues showcasing 120.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.37B, as it employees total of 3132 workers.

The Analysts eye on Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the Dada Nexus Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.67, with a change in the price was noted +4.91. In a similar fashion, Dada Nexus Limited posted a movement of +70.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,290,017 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DADA is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

Raw Stochastic average of Dada Nexus Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.46%.

Considering, the past performance of Dada Nexus Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 70.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 39.95%, alongside a boost of 12.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 67.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 67.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 120.56% during last recorded quarter.