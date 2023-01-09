Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP): Major Movement on the Horizon

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is priced at $0.20 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.1686 and reached a high price of $0.1999, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.17. The stock touched a low price of $0.1686.Recently in News on November 14, 2022, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update. Management to host webcast/conference call today at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. You can read further details here

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.1999 on 01/06/23, with the lowest value was $0.1581 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) full year performance was -66.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares are logging -76.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.12 and $0.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 920744 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) recorded performance in the market was 16.36%, having the revenues showcasing 42.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.30M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Specialists analysis on Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2130, with a change in the price was noted -0.14. In a similar fashion, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation posted a movement of -42.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,359,006 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADMP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

Raw Stochastic average of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.97%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.13%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.51%, alongside a downfall of -66.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 29.78% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.75% during last recorded quarter.