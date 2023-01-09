A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a Genprex Inc. (GNPX)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Genprex Inc. (GNPX), which is $1.43 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.72 after opening rate of $1.70 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.40 before closing at $1.73.Recently in News on January 5, 2023, Genprex Signs Exclusive License to Additional Diabetes Technology with the University of Pittsburgh. Technologies Licensed from University of Pittsburgh May Have the Potential to Provide Long-Term Efficacy and to Change the Course of this Disease for the Millions of Patients Around the World with Type 1 or Type 2 Diabetes. You can read further details here

Genprex Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9400 on 01/04/23, with the lowest value was $1.4000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) full year performance was -37.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genprex Inc. shares are logging -46.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.97 and $2.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 668557 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genprex Inc. (GNPX) recorded performance in the market was -1.38%, having the revenues showcasing 2.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 83.10M, as it employees total of 17 workers.

Analysts verdict on Genprex Inc. (GNPX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genprex Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4414, with a change in the price was noted -0.66. In a similar fashion, Genprex Inc. posted a movement of -31.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 229,617 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNPX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Genprex Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.51%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Genprex Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by 0.00%, alongside a downfall of -37.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by 14.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.14% during last recorded quarter.