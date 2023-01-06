This is to seal it as Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) shares are up 75.88% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) was valued at $2.86. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.87 while reaching the peak value of $2.99 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.81. The stock current value is $2.99.Recently in News on December 8, 2022, Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Charter Option Extensions for Vessels Leased from American Shipping Company. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (“OSG”), a provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets, today announced that it has exercised options to extend its bareboat charter agreements with American Shipping Company ASA (Oslo Stock Exchange: AMSC / OTCQX: ASCJF) for six vessels. The six bareboat charter extensions provide for additional three-year terms commencing in December 2023. With these extensions, seven vessels will continue on lease from AMSC – six with maturity dates aligned to end in December 2026 and one with a maturity of 2025. You can read further details here

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.05 on 01/03/23, with the lowest value was $2.81 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) full year performance was 52.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. shares are logging -11.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.70 and $3.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2126623 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) recorded performance in the market was 3.46%, having the revenues showcasing 1.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 252.74M, as it employees total of 953 workers.

Analysts verdict on Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.96, with a change in the price was noted +0.25. In a similar fashion, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. posted a movement of +9.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 356,738 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OSG is recording 1.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.22.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.69%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.15%, alongside a boost of 52.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.01% during last recorded quarter.