The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR). It is currently valued at $1.69. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.83, after setting-off with the price of $1.82. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.69 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.84.Recently in News on November 8, 2022, Danimer Scientific Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results. Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) (“Danimer” or the “Company”), a leading next generation bioplastics company focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials, announced today financial results for its third quarter, ended September 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Danimer Scientific Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9300 on 01/04/23, with the lowest value was $1.6900 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) full year performance was -79.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Danimer Scientific Inc. shares are logging -80.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.57 and $8.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 827042 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) recorded performance in the market was -5.59%, having the revenues showcasing -42.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 163.71M, as it employees total of 282 workers.

The Analysts eye on Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.9351, with a change in the price was noted -3.97. In a similar fashion, Danimer Scientific Inc. posted a movement of -70.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,306,672 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DNMR is recording 0.73 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.73.

Technical rundown of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR)

Raw Stochastic average of Danimer Scientific Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.39%.

Considering, the past performance of Danimer Scientific Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -68.53%, alongside a downfall of -79.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -42.12% during last recorded quarter.