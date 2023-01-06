Regis Corporation (RGS) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Regis Corporation (RGS) is priced at $1.56 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.40 and reached a high price of $1.605, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.38. The stock touched a low price of $1.35.Recently in News on January 3, 2023, Regis Announces Participation in the 25th Annual ICR Conference. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, today announced their participation in the 25th Annual ICR Conference held at the Grande Lakes Orlando in Orlando, FL. You can read further details here

Regis Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6050 on 01/05/23, with the lowest value was $1.1900 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Regis Corporation (RGS) full year performance was -17.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Regis Corporation shares are logging -33.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 212.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $2.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 997521 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Regis Corporation (RGS) recorded performance in the market was 27.87%, having the revenues showcasing 41.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 68.16M, as it employees total of 608 workers.

The Analysts eye on Regis Corporation (RGS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Regis Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2184, with a change in the price was noted +0.83. In a similar fashion, Regis Corporation posted a movement of +115.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 671,488 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Regis Corporation (RGS)

Raw Stochastic average of Regis Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.26%.

Considering, the past performance of Regis Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 32.20%, alongside a downfall of -17.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 33.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by 19.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.82% during last recorded quarter.