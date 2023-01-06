Qudian Inc. (QD) is on the roll with an average volume of 670.42K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Qudian Inc. (QD). It is currently valued at $1.09. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.12, after setting-off with the price of $1.05. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.02 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.02.Recently in News on November 21, 2022, Qudian Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results. Qudian Inc. (“Qudian” or “the Company” or “We”) (NYSE: QD), a consumer-oriented technology company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Qudian Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1200 on 01/05/23, with the lowest value was $0.9200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Qudian Inc. (QD) full year performance was 11.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Qudian Inc. shares are logging -50.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.63 and $2.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1985921 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Qudian Inc. (QD) recorded performance in the market was 14.38%, having the revenues showcasing 13.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 279.99M, as it employees total of 940 workers.

Specialists analysis on Qudian Inc. (QD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9107, with a change in the price was noted +0.01. In a similar fashion, Qudian Inc. posted a movement of +0.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 667,708 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QD is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Qudian Inc. (QD)

Raw Stochastic average of Qudian Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.39%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.40%, alongside a boost of 11.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.54% during last recorded quarter.