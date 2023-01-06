Physicians Realty Trust (DOC): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

At the end of the latest market close, Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) was valued at $14.72. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.63 while reaching the peak value of $14.82 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.435. The stock current value is $14.82.Recently in News on December 22, 2022, Physicians Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Date for the Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. “We are proud to declare and pay our 38th consecutive quarterly dividend. This year has been a strong year focused on maintaining and improving our existing portfolio while delivering reliable cash flows during recent market uncertainty. We are looking forward to sharing more about our fourth quarter 2022 results in our earnings release and related conference call, scheduled for February 22, 2023,” said John T. Thomas, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. You can read further details here

Physicians Realty Trust had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.90 on 01/04/23, with the lowest value was $14.20 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) full year performance was -21.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Physicians Realty Trust shares are logging -22.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.42 and $19.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2324511 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) recorded performance in the market was 2.42%, having the revenues showcasing 1.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.38B, as it employees total of 89 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Physicians Realty Trust a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.24, with a change in the price was noted -3.34. In a similar fashion, Physicians Realty Trust posted a movement of -18.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,710,171 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DOC is recording 0.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.67.

Technical breakdown of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Raw Stochastic average of Physicians Realty Trust in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.11%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Physicians Realty Trust, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.73%, alongside a downfall of -21.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.65% during last recorded quarter.