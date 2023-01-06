Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX), which is $0.53 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.5398 after opening rate of $0.47 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.46 before closing at $0.47.Recently in News on November 21, 2022, Leap Therapeutics to Participate at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LPTX), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced that Douglas E. Onsi, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference, being held in New York on November 29-December 1, 2022. You can read further details here

Leap Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5398 on 01/05/23, with the lowest value was $0.4201 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) full year performance was -83.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -83.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $3.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 662016 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) recorded performance in the market was 17.78%, having the revenues showcasing -40.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.76M, as it employees total of 36 workers.

Analysts verdict on Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Leap Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8691, with a change in the price was noted -0.76. In a similar fashion, Leap Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -58.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 657,328 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LPTX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Leap Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.63%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Leap Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -58.59%, alongside a downfall of -83.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -40.92% during last recorded quarter.