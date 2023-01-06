Gear up for the change! Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) has hit the volume of 512925

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER), which is $2.81 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.8363 after opening rate of $2.82 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.71 before closing at $2.68.Recently in News on January 5, 2023, Acer Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Two Investigator-Sponsored Trials of ACER-801 (Osanetant) in Men with Adenocarcinoma of the Prostate. POSH-MAP and PORT-MAP investigator-sponsored trials to evaluate ability of ACER-801 (osanetant) to reduce hot flashes and as neoadjuvant therapy in men with prostate cancer. You can read further details here

Acer Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.84 on 01/05/23, with the lowest value was $2.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) full year performance was 17.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -38.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 153.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.11 and $4.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 512925 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) recorded performance in the market was 11.95%, having the revenues showcasing 95.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 47.69M, as it employees total of 35 workers.

Specialists analysis on Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Acer Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.65, with a change in the price was noted +1.34. In a similar fashion, Acer Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +91.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 334,641 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)

Raw Stochastic average of Acer Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.64%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 100.71%, alongside a boost of 17.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 78.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 95.14% during last recorded quarter.