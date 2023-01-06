Equity Residential (EQR) market price of $57.47 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Equity Residential (EQR), which is $57.47 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $59.4675 after opening rate of $59.17 while the lowest price it went was recorded $57.38 before closing at $59.85.Recently in News on December 15, 2022, Equity Residential Declares Fourth Quarter Dividends. Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the fourth quarter of $0.625 per share will be paid on January 13, 2023 to shareholders of record on January 3, 2023. You can read further details here

Equity Residential had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $60.35 on 01/04/23, with the lowest value was $57.38 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Equity Residential (EQR) full year performance was -37.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Equity Residential shares are logging -39.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and -1.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $58.15 and $94.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2632506 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Equity Residential (EQR) recorded performance in the market was -2.59%, having the revenues showcasing -13.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.03B, as it employees total of 2400 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Equity Residential (EQR)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Equity Residential a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 66.28, with a change in the price was noted -22.49. In a similar fashion, Equity Residential posted a movement of -28.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,882,589 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EQR is recording 0.68 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.66.

Technical breakdown of Equity Residential (EQR)

Raw Stochastic average of Equity Residential in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.96%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.07%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Equity Residential, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.09%, alongside a downfall of -37.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.62% during last recorded quarter.