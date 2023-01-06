Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ). It is currently valued at $52.00. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $53.09, after setting-off with the price of $51.97. Company’s stock value dipped to $51.77 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $52.28.Recently in News on November 30, 2022, Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 Budget and New GHG Emissions Reduction Target. Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – November 30, 2022) – Canadian Natural’s (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Tim McKay, commented on the Company’s 2023 Budget, “Our dedicated teams are focused on safe, reliable, effective and efficient operations throughout our high quality and diverse asset base. Our large, low risk, high value reserves provide us optionality and flexibility to allocate capital to our highest return projects. Our diversified and balanced production maximizes value for our shareholders, as we do not rely on any one commodity type. Our 2023 targeted production mix consists of approximately 44% light and synthetic crude oil (“SCO”), 29% heavy crude oil and 27% natural gas, based on the midpoint of our production guidance range. Our assets have low maintenance capital requirements, and combined with our effective and efficient operations, we drive substantial and sustainable free cash flow, maximizing returns to shareholders through our free cash flow allocation policy. You can read further details here

Canadian Natural Resources Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $55.00 on 01/03/23, with the lowest value was $51.64 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) full year performance was 23.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares are logging -24.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $42.21 and $69.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2998294 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) recorded performance in the market was -6.36%, having the revenues showcasing -3.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 57.73B, as it employees total of 9735 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 55.68, with a change in the price was noted -4.29. In a similar fashion, Canadian Natural Resources Limited posted a movement of -7.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,520,443 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNQ is recording 0.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.34.

Technical breakdown of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

Raw Stochastic average of Canadian Natural Resources Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.71%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Canadian Natural Resources Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.50%, alongside a boost of 23.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -4.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.33% during last recorded quarter.