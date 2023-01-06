Boiling and ready to burst as Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) last month performance was 35.42%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX), which is $3.25 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.65 after opening rate of $2.07 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.0586 before closing at $2.04.Recently in News on October 27, 2022, TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Reports Financial Results for the Six Months Ended April 30, 2022. TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the “Company”), a China-based insurance broker conducting business through its variable interest entity in China, announced today its unaudited financial results for the six months ended April 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.65 on 01/05/23, with the lowest value was $1.86 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) full year performance was -63.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd shares are logging -63.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.70 and $8.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 848968 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) recorded performance in the market was 74.52%, having the revenues showcasing 1.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.42M, as it employees total of 47 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.95, with a change in the price was noted -0.85. In a similar fashion, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd posted a movement of -20.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 27,735 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TIRX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX)

Raw Stochastic average of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.12%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 74.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.66%, alongside a downfall of -63.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 65.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by 35.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.28% during last recorded quarter.