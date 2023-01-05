TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP): Major Movement on the Horizon

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) is priced at $4.89 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.38 and reached a high price of $9.51, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.13. The stock touched a low price of $4.0132.Recently in News on December 12, 2022, TC BioPharm Reports First Half 2022 Financial Results and Provides Shareholder Update. Dosed first three patients within Phase 2b clinical trial of OmnImmune®, an allogeneic unmodified cell therapy focused on treating Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc shares are logging -97.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.81 and $175.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2023161 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) recorded performance in the market was 27.01%, having the revenues showcasing -65.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.33M, as it employees total of 76 workers.

Specialists analysis on TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.74, with a change in the price was noted -15.68. In a similar fashion, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc posted a movement of -76.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 34,149 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TCBP is recording 3.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)

Raw Stochastic average of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.65%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.48%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.01%. The shares increased approximately by 56.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -65.07% during last recorded quarter.