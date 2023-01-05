Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR). It is currently valued at $33.44. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $33.47, after setting-off with the price of $31.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $30.845 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $30.62.Recently in News on November 23, 2022, Spirit AeroSystems Closes Private Offering of $900 Million 9.375% Senior Secured First Lien Notes Due 2029; Closes Amendment of $594 Million Senior Secured Term Loan B Credit Facility. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] (the “Company”) announced today the closing of the private offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount of 9.375% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) issued by Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. (“Spirit”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Concurrent with the closing of the offering, Spirit closed an amendment of its $594 million senior secured term loan B credit facility, incurring a new tranche of term loans (the “Term Loan”), which matures in January 2027, to refinance its existing term loans scheduled to mature in January 2025. You can read further details here

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.47 on 01/04/23, with the lowest value was $29.94 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) full year performance was -25.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares are logging -37.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.14 and $53.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3342709 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) recorded performance in the market was 12.97%, having the revenues showcasing 32.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.41B, as it employees total of 16100 workers.

Analysts verdict on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.09, with a change in the price was noted -0.03. In a similar fashion, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -0.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,188,077 in trading volumes.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.14%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.64%, alongside a downfall of -25.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.33% during last recorded quarter.