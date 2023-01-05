Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (DLCA)

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (DLCA) is priced at $10.12 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.10 and reached a high price of $10.11, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.10. The stock touched a low price of $10.10.Recently in News on January 3, 2023, Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces It Will Redeem Its Public Shares. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DLCA, DLCAW and DLCAU), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that, due to its inability to consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (the “Articles”), it intends to redeem all of the outstanding Class A ordinary shares that were included in the units issued in its initial public offering (the “Public Shares”), at a per-share redemption price, including accrued interest (net of amounts withheld for taxes and dissolution expenses) of approximately $10.124 (the “Redemption Amount”), and thereafter will dissolve and liquidate in accordance with the Articles. In accordance with the terms of the related trust agreement, the Company expects to retain $100,000 of the interest income from the trust account to pay dissolution expenses. You can read further details here

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.12 on 01/05/23, with the lowest value was $10.08 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (DLCA) full year performance was 4.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -2.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.69 and $10.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2153337 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (DLCA) recorded performance in the market was 0.10%, having the revenues showcasing 1.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 261.39M.

Analysts verdict on Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (DLCA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.97, with a change in the price was noted +0.29. In a similar fashion, Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +2.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 87,167 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DLCA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (DLCA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.96%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.75%, alongside a boost of 4.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.66% during last recorded quarter.