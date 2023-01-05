New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) market price of $36.75 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), which is $36.75 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $36.26 after opening rate of $35.99 while the lowest price it went was recorded $34.103 before closing at $35.22.Recently in News on December 29, 2022, New Oriental to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on January 17, 2023. New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. (the “Company” or “New Oriental”) (NYSE: EDU/ 9901.SEHK), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended November 30, 2022, before the U.S. market opens on January 17, 2023. New Oriental’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8 AM on January 17, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time (9 PM on January 17, 2023, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Participants can join the conference using the below options:. You can read further details here

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $37.40 on 01/05/23, with the lowest value was $33.63 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) full year performance was 73.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares are logging -12.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 337.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.40 and $42.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1684598 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) recorded performance in the market was 1.15%, having the revenues showcasing 34.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.19B, as it employees total of 46653 workers.

Market experts do have their say about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.52, with a change in the price was noted +11.51. In a similar fashion, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. posted a movement of +45.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,251,819 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EDU is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

Raw Stochastic average of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.90%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 56.95%, alongside a boost of 73.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.74% during last recorded quarter.