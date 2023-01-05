Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN)

At the end of the latest market close, Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) was valued at $1.07. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.05 while reaching the peak value of $1.10 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.0126. The stock current value is $1.22.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Golden Sun Education Group Limited shares are logging -98.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.94 and $95.00.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1656456 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) recorded performance in the market was -2.73%, having the revenues showcasing -95.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.32M, as it employees total of 454 workers.

Specialists analysis on Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Golden Sun Education Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.4628, with a change in the price was noted -47.02. In a similar fashion, Golden Sun Education Group Limited posted a movement of -97.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 677,898 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN)

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Sun Education Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.75%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.55%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.73%. The shares increased approximately by 4.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -95.73% during last recorded quarter.