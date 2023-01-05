Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM), which is $5.22 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.33 after opening rate of $5.14 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.10 before closing at $5.09.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.33 on 01/04/23, with the lowest value was $5.07 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) full year performance was -26.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares are logging -40.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.08 and $8.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12015838 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) recorded performance in the market was 2.96%, having the revenues showcasing 19.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.92B, as it employees total of 2505 workers.

Specialists analysis on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.64, with a change in the price was noted +0.51. In a similar fashion, Hudbay Minerals Inc. posted a movement of +10.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,702,125 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HBM is recording 0.80 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.78.

Trends and Technical analysis: Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)

Raw Stochastic average of Hudbay Minerals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.05%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.10%, alongside a downfall of -26.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -2.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.45% during last recorded quarter.