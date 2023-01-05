Here is why American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 15.38%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB), which is $0.22 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.2207 after opening rate of $0.192 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.1854 before closing at $0.19.Recently in News on December 23, 2022, New to The Street / Newsmax TV Announces its Christmas Day Broadcast, Featuring Eight Corporate Interviews, Sunday, December 25, 2022, Hour Slot 10-11 AM ET. New to The Street / Newsmax TV Announces its Christmas Day Broadcast, Featuring Eight Corporate Interviews, Sunday, December 25, 2022, Hour Slot 10-11 AM ET. You can read further details here

American Rebel Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.2207 on 01/04/23, with the lowest value was $0.1724 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) full year performance was -96.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Rebel Holdings Inc. shares are logging -96.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.16 and $7.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1509784 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) recorded performance in the market was 13.73%, having the revenues showcasing -48.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.64M.

Market experts do have their say about American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3584, with a change in the price was noted -0.49. In a similar fashion, American Rebel Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -69.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,686,735 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AREB is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

Raw Stochastic average of American Rebel Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.08%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.16%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of American Rebel Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -70.74%, alongside a downfall of -96.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 9.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -48.88% during last recorded quarter.