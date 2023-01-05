Here is why Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) recent weekly performance of 12.26% shouldn’t bother you at All

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG), which is $1.74 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.22 after opening rate of $1.09 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.05 before closing at $1.19.Recently in News on January 4, 2023, Addentax Group Corp. Announces Entry of a Securities Purchase Agreement. Addentax Group Corp. (“Addentax” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATXG), an integrated service provider focusing on garment manufacturing, logistics service, property management and subleasing, and epidemic prevention supplies, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited investors for the sale and issuance of a new series of senior secured convertible notes in the original principal amount of $16,666,666.66 (the “Notes”) and common stock purchase warrants purchase up to 16,077,172 shares of common stock of the Company (the “Warrants”) at an exercise price of $1.25 per share, subject to customary closing conditions. The net proceeds, after original issue discount will total $15 million. You can read further details here

Addentax Group Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) full year performance was -96.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Addentax Group Corp. shares are logging -99.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.97 and $656.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3817005 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) recorded performance in the market was 11.06%, having the revenues showcasing -54.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.11M, as it employees total of 126 workers.

Specialists analysis on Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATXG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG)

Raw Stochastic average of Addentax Group Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.41%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.08%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -97.68%, alongside a downfall of -96.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -33.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -54.92% during last recorded quarter.