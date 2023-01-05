Borr Drilling Limited (BORR): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

For the readers interested in the stock health of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR). It is currently valued at $4.58. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.82, after setting-off with the price of $4.82. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.515 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.88.Recently in News on December 30, 2022, Borr Drilling Limited – Announcement of New Contracts and Fleet Status Report. Borr Drilling Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE: BORR) (OSE: BORR) is pleased to announce it has been awarded new contracts for two of its premium jack-up drilling rigs. These awards increase the Company’s backlog by approximately 2,030 days, excluding optional periods. You can read further details here

Borr Drilling Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.06 on 01/03/23, with the lowest value was $4.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) full year performance was 112.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Borr Drilling Limited shares are logging -34.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 161.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.75 and $6.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1271819 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) recorded performance in the market was -7.85%, having the revenues showcasing 20.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.05B, as it employees total of 517 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Borr Drilling Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.26, with a change in the price was noted +0.62. In a similar fashion, Borr Drilling Limited posted a movement of +15.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,442,045 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Raw Stochastic average of Borr Drilling Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.85%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Borr Drilling Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.17%, alongside a boost of 112.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -8.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by -7.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.84% during last recorded quarter.