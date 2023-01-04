Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN), which is $91.58 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $86.50 after opening rate of $86.12 while the lowest price it went was recorded $83.93 before closing at $85.61.Recently in News on December 16, 2022, Wynn Resorts Macau Signs 10-year Gaming Concession Agreement. Wynn Resorts is pleased to announce that Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A. has entered into a 10-year agreement with the Macau government for the renewal of its gaming concession, covering Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace Cotai. Through our extensive and positive discussions with the Macau government, we are confident that the market holds significant future opportunity. We thank the government for its partnership and look forward to further supporting Macau as a world tourism and leisure center. You can read further details here

Wynn Resorts Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $91.86 on 01/04/23, with the lowest value was $83.93 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) full year performance was 0.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wynn Resorts Limited shares are logging -5.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 82.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $50.20 and $96.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2953639 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) recorded performance in the market was 3.81%, having the revenues showcasing 32.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.56B, as it employees total of 26950 workers.

The Analysts eye on Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Wynn Resorts Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 70.06, with a change in the price was noted +23.14. In a similar fashion, Wynn Resorts Limited posted a movement of +34.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,418,595 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Raw Stochastic average of Wynn Resorts Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.60%.

Considering, the past performance of Wynn Resorts Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.14%, alongside a boost of 0.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.50% during last recorded quarter.