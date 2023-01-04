ThredUp Inc. (TDUP): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of ThredUp Inc. (TDUP). It is currently valued at $1.18. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.4145, after setting-off with the price of $1.33. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.17 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.31.Recently in News on December 15, 2022, Torrid Becomes First Plus-Size Brand to Launch Resale Program with thredUP’s Resale-as-a-ServiceⓇ. Torrid Holdings Inc. (“Torrid” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CURV), a direct-to-consumer apparel, intimates, and accessories brand in North America for women sizes 10 to 30, today announced a resale program with thredUP (NASDAQ: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes, and accessories. Torrid is the first plus-size brand to leverage thredUP’s Resale-as-a-ServiceⓇ (RaaSⓇ) for its Clean Out program. thredUP’s RaaS enables brands to plug into its proprietary operating platform and deliver scalable, secondhand shopping experiences to its customers. You can read further details here

ThredUp Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4145 on 01/03/23, with the lowest value was $1.1700 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) full year performance was -90.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ThredUp Inc. shares are logging -91.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.73 and $13.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 774313 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) recorded performance in the market was -9.92%, having the revenues showcasing -34.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 114.40M, as it employees total of 2894 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ThredUp Inc. (TDUP)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the ThredUp Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8098, with a change in the price was noted -1.93. In a similar fashion, ThredUp Inc. posted a movement of -62.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,041,781 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TDUP is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Technical breakdown of ThredUp Inc. (TDUP)

Raw Stochastic average of ThredUp Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.48%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ThredUp Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -56.30%, alongside a downfall of -90.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -34.81% during last recorded quarter.