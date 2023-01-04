This is to seal it as The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) shares are up 14.98% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) was valued at $64.15. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $64.87 while reaching the peak value of $65.25 and lowest value recorded on the day was $64.05. The stock current value is $65.85.Recently in News on December 22, 2022, TD Asset Management Inc. Revises TD ETF Distributions for TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF (TEC) and TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF – US$ (TEC.U). TD Asset Management Inc. (“TDAM”) today announced a revision to the December cash distributions for TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF and TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF – US$ (each, a “TD ETF” and collectively, the “TD ETFs”), previously reported on December 21, 2022, due to an error found in the announcement. You can read further details here

The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $65.81 on 01/04/23, with the lowest value was $64.05 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) full year performance was -16.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are logging -23.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $57.27 and $86.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2967700 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) recorded performance in the market was -0.94%, having the revenues showcasing 1.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 117.95B, as it employees total of 89464 workers.

Analysts verdict on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the The Toronto-Dominion Bank a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 64.92, with a change in the price was noted -1.20. In a similar fashion, The Toronto-Dominion Bank posted a movement of -1.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,714,437 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TD is recording 3.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.59.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.96%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.79%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of The Toronto-Dominion Bank, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.14%, alongside a downfall of -16.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -1.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.23% during last recorded quarter.