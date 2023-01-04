The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 60.31%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER), which is $0.27 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.1785 after opening rate of $0.1785 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.1612 before closing at $0.17.Recently in News on December 13, 2022, The Alkaline Water Company Adds Two New Direct-Store-Delivery Partners. Alkaline88® Now Has DSD Partners with Coverage in Fourteen States. You can read further details here

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.2351 on 01/04/23, with the lowest value was $0.1612 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) full year performance was -85.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares are logging -78.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.14 and $1.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3422394 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) recorded performance in the market was -2.69%, having the revenues showcasing -51.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.70M, as it employees total of 43 workers.

Specialists analysis on The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Alkaline Water Company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3323, with a change in the price was noted -0.26. In a similar fashion, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. posted a movement of -55.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 790,111 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WTER is recording 2.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

Raw Stochastic average of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.18%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -55.39%, alongside a downfall of -85.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -51.41% during last recorded quarter.