ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is on the roll with an average volume of 414.79K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC), which is $21.40 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $25.44 after opening rate of $25.43 while the lowest price it went was recorded $21.00 before closing at $25.20.Recently in News on January 3, 2023, ProFrac Holding Corp. Completes Acquisition of REV Energy Holdings, LLC and Producers Services Holdings LLC, Adding Six Frac Fleets. ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) (“ProFrac” or the “Company”) today reported that it has closed on its previously-announced acquisition of REV Energy Holdings, LLC (“REV”), a privately owned pressure pumping service provider with operations in the Rockies and Eagle Ford. ProFrac acquired REV for $140 million, consisting of $70 million in ProFrac Class B common shares, approximately $39 million in seller-provided financing, and the balance with cash on hand and debt assumption of approximately $5.5 million. The purchase agreement also provides for up to $20 million of earn-out payments in the event REV achieves EBITDA of approximately $90 million in 2023. REV operates three premium frac fleets totaling 204,500 hydraulic horsepower that offer significant opportunity for upgrades through the additions of DGB engines and engine idle reduction systems. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ProFrac Holding Corp. shares are logging -20.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.18 and $27.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 808746 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) recorded performance in the market was -15.08%, having the revenues showcasing 32.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.25B, as it employees total of 2522 workers.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the ProFrac Holding Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.92, with a change in the price was noted +3.55. In a similar fashion, ProFrac Holding Corp. posted a movement of +19.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 412,050 in trading volumes.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ProFrac Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.77%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ProFrac Holding Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.08%. The shares increased approximately by -15.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by -9.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.92% during last recorded quarter.