Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS), which is $0.33 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.316 after opening rate of $0.232 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.225 before closing at $0.26.Recently in News on December 29, 2022, Elys Game Technology Provides Call Coordinates for 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ELYS)(BER:3UW), a global interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, provides an update for its annual meeting of shareholders to be held at the Company’s Rome administration offices at Villa Cavalletti, Via 24 Maggio, 73, 00046 Grottaferrata (Rome) on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 8 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) (the “Meeting”). The recent increase in COVID-19 transmission continues to evolve daily and we intend to take precautions for social distancing for those that attend the Meeting in person. The Company urges all Shareholders to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting at www.proxyvote.com by entering the code provided with the proxy materials and for those who cannot attend the Meeting they can listen to the Meeting through the live conference call coordinates as follows:. You can read further details here

Elys Game Technology Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.4170 on 01/04/23, with the lowest value was $0.2250 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) full year performance was -91.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Elys Game Technology Corp. shares are logging -90.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 201.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.11 and $3.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6357786 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) recorded performance in the market was -8.04%, having the revenues showcasing -45.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.82M, as it employees total of 97 workers.

The Analysts eye on Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Elys Game Technology Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3801, with a change in the price was noted -0.41. In a similar fashion, Elys Game Technology Corp. posted a movement of -55.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,754,585 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ELYS is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS)

Raw Stochastic average of Elys Game Technology Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.75%.

Considering, the past performance of Elys Game Technology Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -61.51%, alongside a downfall of -91.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 47.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 68.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -45.21% during last recorded quarter.